Mobile phone shop robbed by duo in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A mobile phone shop manager reported the theft of a mobile phone, worth 6,999 Baht, from her shop in Soi Nernplubwan in east Pattaya on November 28. Ms. Kulawaree Worakarn, 35, recounted that a female culprit, dressed in black, entered the shop ostensibly to purchase a brand-new Realme 11-5G model. While inspecting the device, the woman displayed abnormal behavior, including fidgeting and roaming aimlessly within the store.







Concerned about the unfolding situation, Ms. Kulawaree attempted to escort the woman out of the shop. However, the culprit seized the opportunity, grabbing the new mobile phone still in its box, and made a swift exit from the premises. Ms. Kulawaree pursued but was unable to catch up.

The thief hopped onto a motorbike, where a male accomplice had been waiting with the engine running. Both fled the scene successfully. During the chase, Ms. Kulawree tried to note the motorcycle’s license plate, but the criminals had covered it with a paper, obstructing any identification.







Ms. Kulawaree believes that the two culprits were a coordinated couple, suggesting a well-planned operation. She urges other mobile phone businesses to remain vigilant, as she fears similar incidents may occur. Ms. Kulawaree is currently gathering evidence to report the incident to the local police in Nongprue, seeking legal action against the duo.



























