Property executives pledge educational support for Pattaya children

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 29, executives from Glory Village Pattaya, a luxury housing project, held a charitable event at the ASEAN Learning Center of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children. The event featured a special lunch with pizza, French fries, and ice cream, and included donations of educational supplies and financial support.







The event was warmly received by foundation officials and staff, who presented souvenirs to the guests. A representative from Glory Village Pattaya expressed joy at the children’s smiles and a commitment to future support for educational and well-being initiatives. The event concluded with a performance by migrant children and a group lunch, with additional educational materials and financial aid provided.





































