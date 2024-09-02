Police crackdown on sale of laughing gas balloons in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A coordinated operation of various police departments targeted entertainment venues across Pattaya on August 30. The mission aimed to prevent the illegal sale of nitrous oxide-filled balloons, commonly known as “laughing gas,” and address issues related to illegal prostitution.







More than 20 officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD), Pattaya City Police and Pattaya Tourist Police conducted inspections and patrols at popular nightclub and beer bar areas, particularly focusing on establishments adorned with balloons. The officers distributed informational materials in both Thai and English to educate business owners about the legal restrictions on nitrous oxide.

Pol. Lt. Col. Worapol Lertwiriyapong emphasized the dangers of nitrous oxide, stating, “The use of nitrous oxide is legally restricted to medical settings, where it serves as an anesthetic during surgeries and dental procedures. Inhaling it in large quantities can cause serious health issues, including nausea, dizziness, and even death.”

He further warned, “Those caught selling nitrous oxide without authorization face severe penalties under the Drug Act, including up to five years in prison and fines up to 10,000 baht.” The public is encouraged to report any illegal activities through the emergency hotline 191 or the Central Investigation Bureau’s hotline 1191.





































