40 bluebottle jellyfish found washed up on shoreline of Patong Beach

PHUKET, Thailand – Phuket officials have issued a warning for visitors to Patong Beach to remain vigilant after dozens of venomous bluebottle jellyfish were found washed up on the shoreline. The Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Upper Andaman Sea) reported the presence of the jellyfish on Saturday evening (Aug 31), prompting officials and lifeguards from Patong Surf Life Saving to inspect the area. The team discovered 40 bluebottle jellyfish in shallow waters, pushed toward the shore by strong winds. So far, no incidents have been reported.



The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has distributed warning leaflets to the public, local businesses, and tourists, urging swimmers to take extra precautions. Lifeguards are on alert to provide first aid in case of jellyfish stings and will monitor the waters closely for any further presence of the jellyfish.

A sting from a bluebottle jellyfish can cause intense pain and whip-like marks on the skin. For first aid, experts recommend washing the sting area with seawater and either submerging it in hot water or applying a dry cold pack for 20 minutes to relieve pain. Vinegar should not be used on bluebottle stings.

Authorities are advising beachgoers to stay vigilant and avoid swimming in areas where jellyfish are present to ensure their safety. (NNT)














































