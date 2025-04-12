Pattaya authorities remind tourists to drink responsibly to prevent public disruption, property damage, and fines

By Pattaya Mail
Municipal officers and rescue teams assist an intoxicated foreigner who was injured after damaging property in Naklua.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal enforcement officers responded to a report in the Naklua area where a foreign national, visibly intoxicated, was seen walking into and damaging local property. The man also sustained minor injuries during the incident. Rescue personnel from Sawang Boriboon provided initial first aid before local authorities and police escorted him to Pattaya Police Station for further mediation with affected residents.

Authorities issued a public reminder urging tourists to consume alcohol responsibly to ensure the safety of themselves and others, warning that irresponsible behavior could lead to fines or imprisonment.


Authorities urge tourists to drink in moderation to avoid legal trouble and ensure public safety.












