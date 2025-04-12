Pattaya officials stop backyard trash burning, urge residents to avoid causing public nuisance

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials swiftly responded to reports of a homeowner setting fire to trash within a residential area. Authorities arrived at the scene and ordered an immediate extinguishing of the fire, while also reminding the public of regulations prohibiting open burning—even on private property—if it causes smoke, odor, or soot that may disturb others.

Officials emphasized the importance of cooperation, particularly in community zones, and asked residents to refrain from burning grass or garbage due to the health and environmental risks involved.







The incident triggered a wave of public reaction online, with residents sharing their frustrations:

“People keep burning stuff. Start handing out fines so they’ll think twice!”

“What are we supposed to do if the municipal garbage trucks don’t come collect the trash?”

“Do some people burn trash as an evening ritual? I come home from work to rest, not inhale smoke.”

“Someone burns charcoal every single evening behind the Pattaya Rungruang Village in Soi Noen Plub Wan. The smoke is so bad I can’t sleep or breathe properly.”

City officials said they will continue to monitor the issue and encouraged residents to report similar incidents via municipal hotlines (1337) or community apps.



























