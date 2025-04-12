Pattaya Police launch alcohol checkpoints for Songkran’s ‘7 Dangerous Days’ to curb road accidents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic Inspector, Pol. Lt. Col. Panuphong Nimsuwan led a team of officers and patrol units to set up a DUI checkpoint near the Tops Supermarket Pattaya Central Second Road intersection at midnight on April 11. The operation is part of the nationwide safety campaign during the Songkran holiday’s “7 Dangerous Days,” aimed at reducing road accidents.

The checkpoint is part of a broader safety initiative emphasizing the “5 Checks” policy, encouraging all travelers to take precautions for themselves, their families, and fellow road users:

Check the Driver – Ensure the driver is well-rested and sober. Do not drive when tired or unwell.

Check the Vehicle – Inspect brakes, tires, lights, oil, and emergency equipment before traveling.







Check the Home – Secure your home before leaving: lock doors/windows, turn off gas and lights, and consider using the “House Watch” program with police.

Check the Route – Plan your trip in advance. Be aware of traffic, weather, construction zones, and rest stops.

Check Transactions – Avoid online scams when booking travel tickets or accommodations. Always verify sellers and bank accounts.

This marked the first day of the 7-day checkpoint operation. Pattaya Police are focusing on drunk driving, as well as cracking down on illegal items such as firearms and drugs. Random checks will be conducted, and violators found over the legal alcohol limit or carrying illegal items will be prosecuted.



























