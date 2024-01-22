Property company illuminates children’s lives at Pattaya Orphanage

PATTAYA, Thailand – Romyen Pensuk Property Management, orchestrated a touching CSR event at Pattaya Orphanage on January 19. Led by Keupang Payangai, 30 staff members participated in various activities, generously donating items, and providing midday meals for the orphans.

Inspired by the success of ‘Tree Town Pattaya,’ the company commits to triannual CSR activities, focusing on goods donation, meal provision, tree planting, waste collection, and stray dog welfare. The event marks the beginning of an annual tradition, funded by proceeds from the group.

Pattaya Orphanage, caring for 160 children, welcomes contributions and inquiries at 038 423 468, 038 416 426, or via ‘pattayaorphanage’ on Facebook.































