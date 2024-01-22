Distressed Chinese national smashes own head with rock

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese national drew attention on January 20, exhibiting erratic behaviour and reportedly resorting to self-harm by smashing his head with a rock while walking along Sukhumvit Road. Alarmed passers-by alerted authorities, leading to a coordinated response from the police and rescue units to provide assistance and prevent the man from inflicting further self-harm.

Mr. Chen Wei, 42, was found with head injuries and bleeding, received preliminary first aid from emergency rescue personnel before being transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for additional medical treatment.







Initial investigations reveal that Chen Wei had been socializing with a group of Chinese friends, during which he consumed substances contributing to his distressed state. Preliminary medical assessments indicate signs of disorientation. Chen was coherent enough to express his desire for medical attention. Authorities are currently overseeing his hospitalization and coordinating necessary follow-up procedures to ensure his well-being.































