Runaway teenager found after night-long search in Na Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prapawadee Tabpueng, 39, reported to Na Jomtien police that her 17-year-old daughter, Nong Namfon, had disappeared from home on the night of January 19. According to Prapawadee, the emotional turmoil began with a disagreement about a pet cat that had escaped, ultimately leading Nong Namfon to flee into the nearby forest. The concerned mother, well aware of her daughter’s past struggles with depression, couldn’t help but express her deep worries.

The situation took a heart-breaking turn as a mobile phone text conversation between Prapawadee and Nong Namfon unveiled the teenager’s chilling desire to end her life along with the cat. In a desperate attempt to provide solace, Prapawadee assured her daughter that the cat had safely returned home. With heartfelt apologies, she pleaded for Nong Namfon to come back home.







Na Jomtien Police, alongside rescue teams, poured their efforts into the search, facing challenging conditions in the dark. Limited visibility prompted a temporary halt, leaving the worried family in anxious anticipation until daylight.

In the early morning hours, a glimmer of hope emerged as Nong Namfon was discovered sitting in the forest. The reunion was both emotional and relieving as the distressed teenager was safely brought back to her family. Currently, Nong Namfon is under the care and support she needs during this challenging time.































