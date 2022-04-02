Progressive Kittisak promises quick fix to Pattaya’s battered streets if elected mayor

Progressive mayoral candidate Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai said fixing Pattaya’s battered streets and preparing the city for tourists will be Job 1 if he is elected May 22.

New to politics, the former banker and lifelong Pattaya resident said the city’s infrastructure is in shambles, with broken sidewalks and impassable streets due to the Sonthaya Kunplome administration’s failure to complete a myriad of projects on time.



The city not only looks terrible, but is unfriendly to arriving tourists. If elected mayor, Kittisak said his first job will be to reopen streets, fix sidewalks and get the city ready to welcome the coming wave of foreign tourists.

The Move Forward Party candidate also said a major priority for him in office will be to improve the welfare of children, seniors, people with disabilities, and inaccessible communities.







A long-term strategy for these groups will be proposed and carried out by Move Forward’s slate of city council candidates, Kittisak said.

Progressive movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit said he will spend the next two months campaigning in Pattaya for Kittisak, meeting as many people as possible to show them that Pattaya needs new leadership after more than 30 years of rule by the Kunplome clan.

Move Forward is planning an April 6 rally to lay out its policies in detail.































