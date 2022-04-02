AIS lodges complaint over True-DTAC planned merger, says NBTC

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has said it received a letter from Advanced Info Service (AIS) expressing its opposition to True Corporation and Total Access Communication’s planned merger (DTAC).

According to NBTC sources, AIS submitted a letter last month expressing its concerns about the merger and urging the NBTC committee to carefully consider the deal because it would affect consumers and the market.



The planned merger was announced in November last year as part of a plan to form a new tech firm that operates using advanced technology. The agreement, however, received criticism from academic and consumer rights groups, claiming that it would lead to market dominance and possible financial effects on consumers.







The NBTC has since approved Finansa as an independent adviser to the deal in February, and the NBTC received Finansa’s report on the merger on March 17, 2022. According to Finansa, the merger could reduce overall mobile subscriptions to 90 million from 93 million currently, but the average revenue per user is expected to increase from 219 baht to 240 baht.

According to Finansa, this could imply that while competition will remain efficient, consumers may have to pay more on their phone bills as a result of the merger. (NNT)

































