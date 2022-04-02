No more prior RT-PCR tests required for visitors to Thailand

Visitors who enter the country through Test & Go, Sandbox and Quarantine channels will no longer have to undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 before their arrival.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration lifted the pre-travel test condition from April 1 onward and instead required visitors under Test & Go and Sandbox entry schemes to undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival and conduct a self-antigen test on day 5 after arrival.



Visitors through the Quarantine scheme must undergo an RT-PCR test on the arrival day and another RT-PCR test on day 4 or 5 before leaving their quarantine facility. The quarantine period for visitors through Sandbox and Quarantine is shortened from seven to five days.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all organizations concerned to ensure the strict enforcement of disease control measures under the government’s COVID Free Setting guideline and urged people to do their best in protecting themselves from the disease. (TNA)

































