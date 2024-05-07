Persistent water scarcity plagues South Pattaya apartment building

PATTAYA, Thailand – The owner of an apartment building situated in Soi Khopai, South Pattaya, has voiced her frustration over enduring water scarcity issues that have plagued the complex for several years.

Mrs. Sommai, proprietor of the Roche apartment building, lamented the ongoing hardships stemming from the lack of running water. To mitigate the inconvenience for her tenants, she has resorted to procuring water from private delivery services, ensuring a consistent water supply.







However, the persistent water scarcity has exacted a toll on her mental well-being, manifesting in stress and sleepless nights. In light of the ongoing challenges, some tenants have opted to vacate the premises due to the lack of running water exacerbating their discomfort.

Mrs. Sommai shed light on the dire consequences of the water shortage, attributing the issue to malfunctioning water pumps and meters within the apartment complex. Presenting water bills from the delivery service as evidence, she underscored the financial burden imposed on her and her tenants.









Despite lodging previous complaints with various agencies, no substantive action has been taken to address the situation, prompting Mrs. Sommai to implore relevant authorities to expedite solutions for the collective benefit of the community.

