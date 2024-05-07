Polish biker collides with food vendor sidecar; 2 injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A big bike driven by a young Polish tourist collided with a side-car motorcycle on Sukhumvit highway in Jomtien on May 6, resulting in injuries to both drivers. The driver of the Kawasaki big bike, identified as Benjamin Kesik, a 19-year-old Polish national was found lying in the middle of the road with a severe wound on his left knee and abrasions across his body. The injured driver of the Honda Wave side-car motorcycle, known only as Mong aged 35, suffered bruises on his body.







Preliminary investigations revealed that the collision occurred when Kesik, driving at high speed, attempted to overtake the side-car motorcycle, resulting in a collision, ejecting both men in different directions. They were both given emergency medical treatment before transporting them to the hospital for further medical attention.









Crucially, the front camera of a vehicle trailing behind captured the incident clearly, providing vital evidence for the ongoing investigation into the accident. Both injured parties will undergo questioning, and the footage will be utilized to ascertain legal responsibilities in the collision.





































