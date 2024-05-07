Water, water not everywhere in Pattaya

The regional water authority is facing two ways about the availability of the wet stuff in Pattaya and the eastern seaboard. Last week, director Singchai Inpichai said that the local reservoirs combined were not at crisis level and reassured that water shortages would not “spoil” their lives.







But the authority has now told the Bangkok Post that the reservoirs can guarantee full supplies to residents only until June because the hot weather and mass tourism have already made it difficult to maintain the full service to householders in both Pattaya and Sri Racha.

Chang Thammawat, a Jomtien hotelier, said, “Today May 7 there is a heavy downpour, but we need many more before the problem subsides.” He pointed out that some businesses, for example in the southern island of Phi Phi, had already closed or were buying water from operators.













































