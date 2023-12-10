Prisoner escapes from hospital after penis surgery

By Pattaya Mail
An attendant points at the empty bed where Thanapat Mayod, alias Tor, was recovering from his penis surgery before he fled the Bang Lamung Hospital. The authorities are still searching for him in the nearby woods.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A prisoner who had undergone a surgery to treat his infected genital organ escaped from Bang Lamung Hospital in the early hours of December 9, sparking a massive manhunt.

Thanapat Mayod, alias Tor, 37, was serving a 1-year-10-month sentence for theft at the Special Prison Pattaya. He was admitted to the hospital on December 6 after suffering from severe inflammation and infection following an injection to enlarge his penis.



According to the Department of Corrections, Thanapat was recovering in Room 32 of the 7th-floor surgical ward, under the supervision of two guards. However, at around 2 a.m., he managed to cut the chains attached to his bed with a makeshift iron cutter and fled the hospital through the rear area, which leads into nearby woods.

The authorities were alerted immediately and launched a search operation involving over 100 officers. They also questioned Thanapat’s wife, who confessed that she had smuggled the cutter to him on December 8. She said that Thanapat wanted to escape because he missed his family.

2. CCTV cameras capture Thanapat’s escape from Bang Lamung Hospital after cutting the chains attached to his bed.

The authorities are still searching for Thanapat in the wooded area behind the hospital, where he was last seen. They have also raised concerns about the security protocols within the hospital and the need for stricter measures when dealing with high-risk inmates. The local residents have been advised to be on the lookout for Thanapat and report any sightings to the authorities as soon as possible.











