Prisoner escapes from hospital after penis surgery

PATTAYA, Thailand – A prisoner who had undergone a surgery to treat his infected genital organ escaped from Bang Lamung Hospital in the early hours of December 9, sparking a massive manhunt.

Thanapat Mayod, alias Tor, 37, was serving a 1-year-10-month sentence for theft at the Special Prison Pattaya. He was admitted to the hospital on December 6 after suffering from severe inflammation and infection following an injection to enlarge his penis.







According to the Department of Corrections, Thanapat was recovering in Room 32 of the 7th-floor surgical ward, under the supervision of two guards. However, at around 2 a.m., he managed to cut the chains attached to his bed with a makeshift iron cutter and fled the hospital through the rear area, which leads into nearby woods.

The authorities were alerted immediately and launched a search operation involving over 100 officers. They also questioned Thanapat’s wife, who confessed that she had smuggled the cutter to him on December 8. She said that Thanapat wanted to escape because he missed his family.

The authorities are still searching for Thanapat in the wooded area behind the hospital, where he was last seen. They have also raised concerns about the security protocols within the hospital and the need for stricter measures when dealing with high-risk inmates. The local residents have been advised to be on the lookout for Thanapat and report any sightings to the authorities as soon as possible.



























