Thailand-Myanmar to establish task force for humanitarian assistance

Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to establish a task force to increase humanitarian assistance for people displaced at their border. This initiative, announced by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, could involve other aid agencies if successful. The agreement came during a meeting between top diplomats of the two countries, signaling Thailand’s intention to enhance Myanmar’s engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the international community.







In light of recent developments, Thailand is preparing to build shelters along its border to accommodate potential refugees if the conflict in Myanmar escalates. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara noted that while a large influx of refugees is currently unlikely, increasing violence in Myanmar could drive people in various directions, with Thailand being a potential destination.







Recent clashes in Myawaddy, a border town in Myanmar, have led to a difficult situation for businesspeople and cargo trucks, stranding them in the area. The conflict zone is approximately 10 kilometers from Mae Sot district in Thailand’s Tak province, which is adjacent to Myanmar. This proximity has heightened concerns about the potential impact of the ongoing conflict on the region. (NNT)



























