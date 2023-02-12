Pot & vape vending machine seized on Koh Larn Island

By Pattaya Mail
Koh Larn Island police sieved a vending machine illegally selling electronic cigarettes and cannabis.

Pattaya police and Banglamung officials seized electronic cigarettes and cannabis sold illegally on Koh Larn Island.

Police chief Pol. Col. Thanapong Photi and district public-health officers inspected the Front Pier on the Pattaya tourist island on Feb 10, searching for illegal e-cigarettes and vaping liquid as well as cannabis dealers without the Public Health Ministry traditional-medicine certificate.



What they found was a vending machine offering both vape and weed. People complained that the vending business made both the illegal substances available to minors.

The machine also displayed the address of a website and a phone number where both products could be purchased.
Police took away the machine and will wait for its owner to claim it and face charges.











