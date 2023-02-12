Stoned Pattaya man attempts theft of young girl’s motorbike

A Pattaya man stoned out of his mind got a kicking after trying to steal a young girl’s motorbike.

Identified only as Jiew, 19, the marijuana smoker had a swollen face, cuts and bruises by the time police arrived at Eakmongkol Village in the Khao Talo Community Feb. 9. His attacker, caught on video, was the older brother of the 14-year-old girl.







She told police that, despite being too young to drive legally, she had been asked by her brother to go buy food at a local store. As she got off the bike, Jiew ran down from a nearby apartment building and jumped on the Honda Click and demanded the key.

Frightened, the girl kept the key and called for help. Jiew ran off, jumped on the back of a baht bus and rode 100 meters before jumping off and hiding in a security guard shack.







The girl’s brother then arrived and pursued Jiew, giving him a good beating as neighbors made videos of the assault. Jiew was heard begging for his life before the brother stopped.

Police said Jiew confessed to have been smoking grass and claimed he started seeing hallucinations. In response, he broke into another apartment, and then tried to grab the bike to get away from his visions.







Jiew’s father reportedly told police his son suffers from depression and lives alone. He promised to get his son medical and mental help.

In the end, both sides agreed not to file criminal charges against each other.



























