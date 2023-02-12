Short green light annoys drivers in East Pattaya

A short green light is annoying drivers in Rongpo, Banglamung Subdistrict.

Responding to a viral social media post, Mayor Jaraywat Chinwat said Feb. 9 he would contact the Highways Department to adjust the length of the green signal on Banglamung Soi 21 where it crosses Sukhumvit Road.







Keyboard warriors complained that, from 7:30-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m., the green light is just 20 seconds versus 120 seconds for the red. Only a few cars can pass through the intersection before green turns again to red.

The mayor suggested the Soi 21 green light should be 60 seconds. The Highways Department, however, may disagree based on the negative impact that will have on Sukhumvit traffic and the timing of nearby signals.



























