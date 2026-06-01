Candidate No. 1 leads Council team through Central Pattaya, pledges economic revival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya mayoral candidate Itthiwat Wattanasartsathorn, running as Candidate No. 1, led his team of Pattaya City Council candidates for District 3 on a campaign walk through Central Pattaya, meeting local business owners and residents while promoting policies aimed at strengthening the city’s economic heart. Joined by People’s Party deputy spokesperson Karunphon Thiansuwan, known as “Petch,” and Pattaya Member of Parliament Yodchai Phuengporn, the campaign team visited shops, market vendors, entrepreneurs, and residents throughout the busy commercial district. The atmosphere was lively, with many residents stopping to greet the candidates, offer flowers, and discuss issues affecting their daily lives. Economic concerns, business conditions, and quality-of-life issues were among the topics raised during the walkabout.







Itthiwat said Central Pattaya remains one of the city’s most important economic zones and that future development must benefit small business operators, workers, and local residents alike.

“Central Pattaya is the economic heart of the city,” he said. “Urban development must go hand in hand with improving quality of life, effective city management, and creating economic opportunities that benefit all sectors of the community.” The candidates also encouraged residents to participate in the upcoming Pattaya municipal election, stressing the importance of voter turnout in shaping the city’s future direction. Supporters were reminded to vote for Pattaya City Council candidates Nos. 7–12 on the pink ballot for District 3, while backing Itthiwat as mayoral candidate No. 1.

















































