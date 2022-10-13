Nong Nooch Pattaya provides milk for abandoned baby elephant

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden milked four cows to provide milk for a baby elephant abandoned by its mother in Chanthaburi.

Paramilitary Marine Regiment 544 found the tiny bull wandering around its base in Pong Namron, Chanthaburi and could not locate its herd.







A veterinarian from Protected Areas Regional Office 2 in Sriracha gave the animal a physical and found it weak and suffering from gas. The vet said the elephant likely was pushed out of the herd, as it’s rare for babies and mothers to get accidentally separated for long.

The call went out to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, which has four cows who recently gave birth, for elephant milk. The staff and mahouts milked four pachyderms to get 500 cc of milk which was sent along with anti-virus medicine to the naval base to feed baby “Prai Tula”.





































