Khao Kheow Open Zoo unveils adorable new ‘Pygmy Hippo Calf’, free entry for kids and seniors to honor HM the King

Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo Chonburi, Narongwit Chotchoy, proudly announced the arrival of a new member to the zoo – a female pygmy hippopotamus calf. Born on July 10, 2024, to 25-year-old mother Jonah and 24-year-old father Tony, the calf is in good health, according to the zoo’s veterinarians. The calf is active and closely follows its mother, who remains protective and vigilant, not allowing zookeepers to come too close.

This new addition has quickly become a favorite among visitors, who are delighted by the calf’s cuteness and eager to capture photos as keepsakes. This pygmy hippo calf is the seventh offspring from this pair at Khao Kheow Open Zoo and currently does not have a name, with plans to announce a name soon.







Narongwit also mentioned that the zoo is organizing special activities to celebrate the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King from July 27-29. Visitors are invited to view an exhibition in honor of His Majesty and sign a book of well-wishes to show their loyalty and respect.

The zoo will also host a variety of fun activities, including a Metal Art Gallery featuring sculptures made from scrap metal by Ban Hoon Yon, Sriracha, a wildlife mascot dance show, music in the garden, an opportunity to donate to wildlife conservation and receive souvenirs, free tree seedlings, promotional ticket sales, and games with prizes.







A special highlight is free admission for children (under 12 years old) and seniors (60 years and older) on Sunday, July 28. Don’t miss the unique experience of the Khao Kheow Night Zoo just an hour drive from Pattaya City, where visitors can observe nocturnal wildlife activities. For more information, please call 096-9742546 or 038-318444 ext. 213.









































