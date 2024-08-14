Police raid Laughing Gas Balloon Bar on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 12, Pattaya police raided a clandestine bar located on Walking Street in South Pattaya following reports of illegal nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, sales to foreign tourists.

Police detained Ms Jutharat, 25, the bar’s cashier, along with Mr Ye Htay, 27, a Myanmar national, and three other employees of the same nationality. Authorities seized a range of evidence, including three nitrous oxide-filled balloons, 29 used balloons, 38 exchange tickets, 80 ticket books, a gas valve with hoses, a gas gun, 14 nitrous oxide cylinders, sales records, and seven receipts.







The investigation uncovered a secret room within the bar where customers could acquire nitrous oxide filled balloons. The gas was stored in a concealed area at the back of the establishment and prepared for sale. Customers were issued tickets by the cashier, which could be exchanged for nitrous oxide balloons in the hidden room.

Despite the evidence, Ms Jutharat denied any involvement and refused to provide additional details during questioning. However, the three Myanmar employees admitted to filling the balloons with nitrous oxide and selling them to tourists, claiming they were following orders from their employer.

Ms Jutharat and Mr Ye Htay face charges of “selling modern medicine without authorization.” The three Myanmar employees are charged with “entering and residing in the kingdom illegally” and “working without a work permit.” All suspects have been handed over to the Pattaya Police Station for further legal action.



































