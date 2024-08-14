Teenage bikers crash at Pattaya railway crossing while evading police

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an attempt to evade Pattaya police, four teenagers on two modified motorcycles crashed into each other at the Soi Nong Krabok railway crossing in East Pattaya just after midnight, August 13, resulting in severe injuries to all four riders.

The injured, two males and two females aged between 16 and 20, were found lying in a grassy area near the railway tracks, bleeding heavily. Their friends, visibly distressed, gathered around as rescue teams administered first aid before transporting the victims to a nearby hospital.







At the scene, two heavily modified motorcycles were discovered. One, blue and black with a loud exhaust and stripped-down front, was found on the roadside. The second, black with a similar modification, had been thrown into the nearby brush and was extensively damaged.

Mr Oh, a 38-year-old food delivery worker who witnessed the incident, reported that he saw the teenagers speeding with loud exhausts. He described how one motorcycle, traveling at high speed, collided with another at the railway crossing, causing the riders to be thrown into the brush. Mr Oh immediately alerted rescue services.

Police said that they had received prior complaints from local residents about teenagers racing motorcycles on public roads. When officers arrived at the scene, the teenagers fled at high speeds, which contributed to the severity of the accident.





































