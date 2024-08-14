Pattaya celebrates HM Queen Sirikit’s 92nd birthday with community service

PATTAYA, Thailand – Community leaders and volunteers gathered in Soi Khopai, South Pattaya, for a special event honouring National Mother’s Day and celebrating the 92nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.







The ceremony began with floral tributes placed in front of a portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Attendees participated in a recital of praises and the singing of royal anthems in her honour. Community committee members, city council representatives, and local youth signed a book of well-wishes as a symbol of loyalty and respect.

Various community representatives, including police officials from Pattaya City Police Station, members of the Pattaya City Council, and volunteers from neighbouring areas such as Wat Boon Kanchanaram, Thappraya, Bongkot, and South Pattaya, attended the celebration.

Following the ceremony, participants took part in a community clean-up initiative aimed at enhancing the local environment and promoting sustainability. The clean-up effort covered the area from the intersection at Soi Bongkot to the Green Roof Junction, with the goal of beautifying the neighbourhood in celebration of the Queen Mother’s milestone birthday and fostering unity and strength within the community.





































