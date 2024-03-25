Police nab 9 elderly gamblers and 170 baht from illegal den

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a crackdown on illegal gambling, Sattahip police raided a makeshift gambling den located in Samae Sarn Sub-district on March 23. The operation led to the arrest of all gamblers present, who attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended, mostly due to their elderly status. Nine individuals, comprising of seven women and two men aged between 50 and 70 years were detained in the raid.







The suspects were found engaged in illicit gambling activities, specifically playing the card game “Pok Deng”. Police confiscated a set of playing cards along with 170 Baht in cash, believed to be proceeds from the gambling operation.







The elderly gamblers confessed to organizing the illicit gambling sessions, where bets ranged from 5 to 10 Baht per round. The suspects are currently held in custody awaiting further investigation and will face charges related to organizing and participating in unauthorized gambling activities.































