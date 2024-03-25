Pattaya to celebrate Thai Heritage Conservation Days April 2-3

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet revealed plans on March 23 to host the Thai Heritage Conservation Day celebration, coinciding with the birthday of HRH Princess Sirindhorn. The event scheduled for April 2-3 aims to honour the monarchy and promote Thai cultural heritage.







Scheduled activities at the Pattaya Beach-Central Road Activity Square, include a diverse range of exhibitions and demonstrations showcasing various aspects of Thai culture. Attendees can expect to immerse themselves in arts, paintings, handicrafts, local cuisine, traditional dances, Thai silk presentations, and other cultural performances.







The announcement underscores Pattaya’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Thailand’s rich heritage. The Thai Heritage Conservation Day celebration promises to be a vibrant and engaging event, inviting both locals and tourists to participate and appreciate the cultural richness of Thailand.































