Royal Thai Navy promotes love for sea and earth for a sustainable future

By Pattaya Mail
Navy divers save endangered corals underwater during the “Together for the Love of the Sea” initiative, working to reduce marine pollution and promote environmental conservation in Sattahip Bay.

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy organized the “Love the Sea, Love the Earth: Unite to Create a Sustainable Future” in Sattahip recently. The event held at the ramp in front of the Thailand Yacht Racing Association at Dongtan Bay aimed to foster awareness, unity, and responsibility towards marine environmental conservation.



The activities included swimming, diving, kayaking, and collecting plastic waste both on the beach and underwater. These activities took place around Lamphong Cave, Koh Yo, and Koh Tormor in Sattahip Bay, with participation from both public and private sectors.

Volunteers swimming and kayaking around Lamphong Cave, Koh Yo, and Koh Tormor, contributing to underwater waste collection efforts.
Bishop Silvio Siripong Charatsri and Rear Admiral Kran Klinbuakaeo at the opening ceremony of the “Together for the Love of the Sea” initiative, emphasizing marine conservation.

Rear Admiral Kran Klinbuakaeo, Deputy Commander of the First Naval Area Command, presided over the opening ceremony. The event was honoured by the presence of Bishop Silvio Siripong Charatsri, Bishop of the Chanthaburi Diocese and President of the Stella Maris Seafarers’ Center, Chanthaburi Diocese, who articulated the purpose of the initiative.
















