Police inspect entertainment venues in Pattaya, emphasize fire safety, weapons, and youth access

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from Pattaya City Police Station inspected entertainment venues within their jurisdiction. The focus of the inspections was on fire safety, the protection of tourists, and enforcing policies related to drug use, weapons, underage access to venues, and illegal prostitution activities.

Particular concern was about the risk of fires, which are more frequent during this time of year, especially as the Chinese New Year holiday approaches. During this period, many establishments that cater to Thai-Chinese communities conduct rituals such as burning joss paper to honor their ancestors. As such, the District Chief ordered additional checks to ensure businesses are adhering to fire safety regulations. These regulations require venues to maintain proper fire extinguishing equipment and ensure clearly marked emergency exits, in accordance with government standards.







During the inspections, it was found that most venues were complying with safety measures, including fire exits and extinguishers. However, a few businesses had minor shortcomings in their fire safety equipment, which led to immediate warnings for corrective action to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

Additionally, the authorities emphasized the importance of checking the age of patrons, ensuring that only those over 20 years old are allowed entry, in line with the law. They also reminded businesses to strictly prohibit drugs, knives, and firearms within entertainment venues. Any violations will result in legal action without exception.

This initiative aims to ensure a safe environment for both locals and tourists, especially during the high-traffic Chinese New Year season.

































