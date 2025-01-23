Pattaya Mayor reports 44% progress on 20,000-seat football stadium, confirms completion by 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – The much-anticipated 20,000-seat football stadium in Pattaya, located within the 371-acre Eastern Sports Complex in Bang Lamung, Chonburi, is making significant strides, with a current construction progress of 44.09%, surpassing the original schedule. The Pattaya City Mayor, Mr. Promeswar Ngampichet, provided an update on the project during a meeting, revealing that the construction is ahead of plan by 4.72%, equating to approximately 38.7 days of progress ahead of the initial timeline.

The project, which started on September 27, 2023, has been a focal point of local concern, especially due to its delays since its inception in 2008. Initially, the stadium was slated for completion by 2016 but faced numerous setbacks, including difficulties with the construction site’s rocky terrain, lack of labor during the COVID-19 pandemic, and issues with contractors abandoning the project after partial payments were made. Despite these challenges, the Pattaya administration has remained committed to finishing the stadium.







To address the issues, the city contracted military engineers to help complete the project in 2021, followed by the engagement of a new contractor. However, another setback occurred when the previous contractor left the job, leaving behind unpaid debts and forcing the city to claim an insurance bond of 50 million baht. The city then proceeded with a new bidding process, securing an additional budget allocation of 328 million baht for the project’s continuation.

The construction is divided into six phases, with a total budget of 377 million baht, and the contract stipulates that it should take 820 days to complete. Despite challenges, the project has progressed well, with work currently exceeding expectations. This progress is vital, as the rainy season is expected to impact the construction schedule. To mitigate any delays, the Pattaya administration has instructed contractors to accelerate the construction during the dry season.



The football stadium, once completed, is intended to serve as a hub for both local and national sporting events, boasting international standards to cater to the growing sports tourism in Thailand. With the completion expected by December 2025, the stadium is designed to support large-scale competitions, including football, and will be a significant addition to Pattaya’s infrastructure, contributing to its reputation as a top-tier destination for sports and tourism.

Mayor Promeswar emphasized that the project has become a priority for the Pattaya administration and that progress is monitored regularly. The city plans to continue supporting the project, including budgeting for additional expenses such as seating and landscaping, to ensure that the stadium meets its intended standards. The administration remains confident that the project will be completed as scheduled and will play a key role in enhancing Pattaya’s sports and tourism sectors.







































