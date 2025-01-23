Transgender thief steals wallet from Turkish tourist in Pattaya, worth 73,000 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 52-year-old Turkish national, reported a theft to Pattaya Police after being robbed of 500 Euros and 1,200 US Dollars (approximately 73,000 Baht) on Pattaya Central Road at 5:06 AM on January 22.

The tourist told police that while standing in front of a hotel, a transgender woman on a motorcycle approached him. She engaged in friendly conversation, offered sexual services, and began hugging and touching him.







After a brief struggle, the woman quickly fled on her motorcycle. It was only after her departure that the Turkish tourist realized his wallet had been stolen, prompting him to report the incident to the authorities.

Police are currently investigating the case, gathering evidence from witnesses and security cameras to identify the suspect and proceed with legal action.

































