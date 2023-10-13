Buffalo Racing Festival coming to Chonburi Oct 20-28

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for a cultural treat as Chonburi province prepares for its 152nd Buffalo Racing Festival! From October 20 to 28, locals and visitors can enjoy a unique experience, with the highlight being the thrilling buffalo race on October 28.

Wittaya Kumplome, President of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, assures strong support for the festival, aiming to preserve this cherished local tradition close to the community’s heart. The festival isn’t just a local hit; it’s gained international recognition as a one-of-a-kind cultural spectacle.







The festivities kick off with a grand opening ceremony, featuring a mesmerizing procession of 13 decorated buffalo carts, a sacred chant, and a local cultural parade. The excitement peaks with buffalo races in five categories: Super Junior, Special Junior, Junior Small, Junior Medium, and Senior.

Beyond the races, the festival offers a variety of activities promoting health, cultural preservation, and creativity. Traditional Thai village sports, including greased pole climbing, coconut tree climbing, sack races, and the buffalo colouring competition, add to the festive spirit.







Visitors can explore the One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) market, showcasing quality products from Chonburi. The festival grounds host the consecration of the revered King Taksin Statue, an amulet fair, painting activities, and stage performances, ensuring a diverse and enjoyable experience for all. As the Chonburi Buffalo Racing Festival unfolds, it promises to be a beautiful, impressive, and fun-filled celebration, embodying the spirit of a cherished local tradition that transcends borders. Don’t miss out on this cultural extravaganza!