Pattaya Walking Street Nightclub Assault – Police vow no one is above the law

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police, led by Col. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, on December 31, visited MR. TSAI HSIN LING, a 34-year-old Chinese businessman, who is currently under close medical care following an assault by security guards at Panda Club on Walking Street, Pattaya. The victim sustained serious injuries, including broken teeth, rib fractures, and facial damage. The authorities have stated that they are gathering evidence to pursue legal action against the perpetrators.



The victim’s girlfriend, identified as Ms. Bee, 27, provided additional information to the police, revealing that she and her partner had frequented the club before and recognized the security guards involved. She expressed disappointment that, after the incident, the club did not offer any apology and instead denied responsibility, claiming that the guards were not affiliated with the establishment. The nightclub also allegedly suggested that the victim should pursue damages through the court.







Pattaya Police Station’s Chief, Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit, assured the public that the authorities were fully aware of the identities of those involved and were in the process of collecting evidence. He further emphasized that no one is above the law, reassuring the victim that justice would be served and that the police would resolve the case in a fair and timely manner.

































