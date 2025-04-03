Pattaya’s Growing Traffic Woes – A city in need of solutions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is becoming notorious for its traffic issues with an increasing number of vehicles on the road, especially motorbikes, congestion and safety concerns have escalated. Soi Buakhao and its surrounding streets, including Soi 15, have become particularly problematic, leading to calls for action from residents and long-term visitors.

One of the biggest complaints is the lack of enforcement when it comes to road safety. Pedestrians frequently find themselves in danger as motorbikes speed down narrow Sois without regard for traffic laws. “Motorbikes going at full pace!!!” exclaimed one concerned resident. This reckless behavior not only endangers lives but also creates noise pollution, disturbing those living in the area. One resident pleaded, “Please install speed breakers as soon as possible so we can sleep again.”







Some have suggested practical measures to address these concerns. “How about some speed bumps on Soi 15 Buakhao?” one individual proposed, hoping that physical deterrents could force riders to slow down. Others believe that more police presence would be beneficial. “Or have police control every day,” suggested one resident, though skepticism remains about law enforcement’s effectiveness in dealing with traffic violations.

A persistent grievance among Pattaya’s foreign community is the perceived selective enforcement of traffic rules. “Motorbikes parked on the sidewalk are not issued tickets as police cannot determine if the bike is owned by a farang,” one observer noted. This sentiment is echoed by many who believe that fines and penalties disproportionately target foreign residents. “It is common knowledge that only farangs are ticketed,” one person remarked, reinforcing the belief that local authorities apply the rules unfairly.



The issue of pedestrian walkways being blocked by parked vehicles has also sparked debate. While many demand stricter enforcement against those who obstruct pedestrian thoroughfares, others point out the contradiction in complaints. “Can’t have it both ways. Can’t complain about vehicles parked across pedestrian thoroughfares and then also complain when the cops try to do something about it.” This highlights the complexity of Pattaya’s traffic problems and the challenges in finding a solution that satisfies everyone.

Ultimately, Pattaya needs a comprehensive approach to tackle its traffic issues. Whether it is better law enforcement, infrastructure improvements like speed bumps, or more public awareness campaigns, action must be taken to ensure the city remains safe and accessible for both residents and visitors.



























