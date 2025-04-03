Songkran Traffic and Safety Talks – Pattaya gears up for ‘Wan Lai Festival 2025’ April 18-19

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has scheduled the Naklua Wan Lai Festival on April 18, at Lan Pho Public Park, Naklua, and the Pattaya Wan Lai Festival on April 19, at Wat Chai Mongkol and along Pattaya Beach Road. Officials convened to discuss traffic and safety measures for the event.

For the Naklua Wan Lai Festival on April 18, the program will include a Buddhist water-pouring ceremony, a merit-making almsgiving event, a water-pouring ritual for elders, traditional Thai cultural performances, and a floral float procession featuring a revered Buddha image around Naklua Market. To facilitate the festivities, a one-way traffic system will be in place from 2:30 PM to 9:30 PM as follows:

Sawangfa Road: One-way from Sukhumvit Road towards Namchai Intersection.

Naklua Road: One-way from Namchai Intersection to Photisarn Intersection.

Photisarn Road: One-way from Photisarn Intersection to Sukhumvit Road.

Pho Ngam Road: One-way from Lan Pho Intersection to Sawang Boriboon Foundation Intersection.







For the Pattaya Wan Lai Festival on April 19, activities will include a morning offering of food to monks, a Buddha image and monk water-pouring ritual, a blessing ceremony for the elderly, traditional performances, and community folk games. A grand floral float and Buddha image procession will start from Wat Chai Mongkol, travel along Pattaya Second Road, turn onto Central Pattaya Road, head down Beach Road, and loop back to the temple.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, road closures will be enforced from 3:00 PM to midnight at North Pattaya, Central Pattaya, South Pattaya, and Thepprasit intersections, with metal barriers used for traffic control.



Additionally, traffic from the Top Supermarket intersection to Beach Road, as well as Soi 7 to Soi 13/4, will be restricted. Parking bans will also be in effect from 6:00 AM to 1:00 AM. Law enforcement and related agencies will be stationed at key points, and an emergency lane will be designated to assist with traffic and safety concerns.

Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawad has instructed relevant agencies to install clear signage about event details, traffic arrangements, and water-splashing regulations well in advance. Additionally, public announcements will be made through various media channels to ensure that residents and tourists can plan their travels accordingly.



























