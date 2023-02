Police destroyed 20,000 guns seized across the country, most during a media event in Rayong.

National police chief Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas chaired the Feb. 23 crushing of weapons seized in part of now-closed cases. The compacted metal then will be smelted by Millcon Steel Plc.

In all, 13,559 firearms were destroyed. Earlier, local police stations had destroyed gun parts, such as rifle scopes, and 7,176 smaller guns since Oct. 1.