Manholes and streetlights were the order of the day for a Pattaya councilman.

Dilok Thongnak checked out the reports of a broken manhole cover on Soi Buakhao 11 Feb. 23. Locals want it fixed before someone falls in the sewer.

He then proceeded to Central Road Soi 14 where a local resident identified only as “Som” complained about a lack of streetlights, saying it was unsafe.

Dilok made a note to talk to someone about that.