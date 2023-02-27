Thailand opens registration for 5th phase of domestic tourism subsidies

Online registration for the fifth phase of the domestic tourism subsidy program or “We Travel Together” campaign started on Monday for new applicants and will run until March 2.

Online registration can be done on the website, www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน .com. The result of the registration will be sent to applicants via SMS within three days. Eligible users have to install the Paotang application to exercise their rights.







Under the campaign to receive the government subsidies, hotel reservation can be made from March 7- April 26 for the period of stay during March 10- April 30.

People who have already registered earlier in Phase 1-4 can click to accept the campaign’s condition on the Paotang application right away to participate in the new phase of the campaign.







Under the 5th phase of the “We Travel Together program”, 560,000 entitlements are available in this phase. The subsidy of the new phase will not cover air fares.

The government will pay 40% subsidy on hotel rooms to domestic tourists with the limit of 3,000 baht per night for up to five nights along with a food and tour e-voucher worth 600 baht per night. (TNA)



























