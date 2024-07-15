Cambodia urged not to imitate Thailand’s tourist recruitment push

It is a mistake for Cambodia to follow in the footsteps of Thailand to grab as many foreign visitors as possible. That’s according to analyst Leap Chanthavy writing in the Khmer Times which is allied to the Phnom Penh authorities. The government there is currently reviewing its links with other Asean members as regards international tourism.

He stresses that Cambodia will inevitably lose any competitive fight for numbers with Thailand as the latter has huge human resources and a well-established tourist track-record. Not to mention being a regional hub for airlines and the headquarters of many international businesses.









Instead, argues Leap, Cambodia should concentrate on treating foreign tourists with value for money and courtesy so that they will want to come back again. He says it would be an error for Cambodia to follow Thailand in slashing visa fees and giving many tourists 60 days free of charge. “The reality is that Cambodia has no easy way of making up the loss of visa income,” he confirmed whilst mentioning the old Cambodian proverb, “Don’t try to imitate the elephant if you aren’t one.”







Cambodia currently charges virtually all foreign tourists US$30 for a 30 days stamp and also charges US$37 for a one-day pass to the Angkor Wat temple complex, near Siem Reap, which also includes other historic monuments. The Cambodian government is thought to oppose Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin’s vision of a Schengen-type pass which would allow visitors entry to five south east Asian countries without additional fees and visas.







The attractions of Cambodia for international tourists are the cost of living (cheaper than Thailand), a unique cultural heritage and political history, a friendly people and a less frenetic atmosphere in the main tourist areas. Long term visas are easy to obtain and expats are not being threatened with income taxation. “Cutting our own flesh to compete with a much bigger neighbor is a self-defeating strategy,” concluded Leap Chantavy.





































