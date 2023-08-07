Police crackdown on street racing and noise nuisance in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya police took decisive action to address the pressing issue of street racing and noise disturbance caused by Arab visitors in the Soi 18 and Pattaya Second Road areas, when on August 5, they launched an intensive crackdown to tackle reckless driving and unruly behavior that has plagued the local community.

The notorious Soi 18 area in South Pattaya has become a gathering spot for large groups of Arab visitors, known for their noisy vehicles and disruptive conduct. The incessant revving of engines and the resulting cacophony of noise has caused distress to both residents and tourists in the vicinity.







Traffic police have already implemented measures to curb reckless driving and noise nuisance. However, following recent unruly incidents, they have escalated their efforts by deploying additional officers to key locations where these Arab groups are known to converge and indulge in street racing activities.

Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanont, head of the Pattaya City Traffic Police Division, emphasized that the traffic department has consistently enforced traffic discipline measures. Yet, in light of the specific challenges posed by the Arab groups, they have intensified their presence in strategic locations to deter and apprehend those involved in street racing and creating disturbances.







Pol. Lt. Col. Arut said, “Offenders caught engaging in illegal street racing and causing noise disturbances will face severe penalties. The traffic police will issue two separate summonses to address the violations. The first summons targets drivers found without helmets, driving without a valid license, and using vehicles with unauthorized modifications, including loud exhaust pipes.”

The second summons will be issued to rental businesses linked to these illegal activities. They face a 2,000 baht fine and risk having their vehicles seized. During the crackdown, police seized 10 motorbikes, including two with illegal modifications.























