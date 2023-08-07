Elderly tourist injured in heated Pattaya bar brawl

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya City police responded to a disturbance at the “Matador Bar” in Bua Khao, central Pattaya on August 5 at 1:35 a.m. involving two foreign tourists engaged in a heated argument with bar security guards, resulting in injuries.

Upon reaching the scene, authorities found a large foreign man, identified as Ian Thomas, 60, lying on the ground with a wound on his left eyebrow and broken glasses nearby. Another man, identified as Gregory Thomas, 37, who turned out to be his son, was tending to his injured father.







Nattakan Boonprasom, 27, a bar employee told police that before the altercation occurred, Thomas Sr. entered the premises but was asked by the bar owner to leave. As he reached the bar’s exit door, the elder Brit pushed away the staff member, sparking the altercation that led to a heated exchange, which led to the brawl.

Paramedics treated Thomas Sr. for his injuries. Thomas complained that he had chest pains, so he was transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for further treatment.







Police took the security guards involved in the fight to the Pattaya Police Station for questioning. As both foreigners were under the influence of alcohol, police allowed them to return to their accommodations temporarily, scheduling further questioning at a later date.





















