Illegal kratom drink vendors busted on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to complaints regarding the nightly sale of kratom laced drinks to teenagers, disregarding the law and disrupting the peace of the neighbourhood, law enforcement officers conducted a sweep of the area on April 29, resulting in the arrest of three vendors.







Police said that the offenders were selling kratom drinks mixed with cough syrup and flavourings, stored in various plastic bottles and chilled in ice water. The concoction was targeted at groups of teenagers frequenting the beach, raising concerns about the potential health risks associated with its consumption. A total of 300 bottles of kratom drinks were confiscated, and the vendors were detained for further investigation and legal action.







Banglamung District chief Khamphrai Lao-saen emphasized the on-going efforts to crack down on clandestine vendors selling kratom drinks in the area, warning the other vendors to cease their illegal activities, stressing that further violations would be met with harsh legal consequences.





































