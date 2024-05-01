Residents demand peace and quiet on Jomtien Beach

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – The tranquil shores of Jomtien have long been cherished by residents and tourists seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. However, recent disturbances have cast a shadow over this idyllic retreat, leaving both locals and visitors disheartened and frustrated.

The once-tranquil beachfront has become a battleground for nightly disruptions, as raucous parties fuelled by alcohol and punctuated by loud fireworks shatter the peace until the early hours. What was meant to be a haven of relaxation has transformed into a scene of chaos, with sleepless nights becoming the unfortunate norm.







Residents of beachfront condos and hotels are bearing the brunt of these disturbances, their pleas for peace drowned out by the relentless cacophony of noise. Of particular concern is the illicit sale and use of fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns, perpetuating the turmoil and posing significant safety risks.

Despite concerted efforts to address the issue and engage relevant authorities, the disturbances persist, fuelled in part by vendors openly peddling fireworks to tourists and individuals exploiting public spaces for illicit activities.







In the face of mounting frustration, residents are rallying for swift and decisive action from provincial authorities. They implore the provincial governor and other officials to intervene and restore tranquillity to Jomtien Beach, safeguarding the investments made in beachfront properties and preserving the promise of relaxation for all.

It is imperative that steps are taken to address these issues comprehensively, from cracking down on the illicit sale and use of fireworks to enforcing regulations governing public spaces. Only through concerted efforts and collaboration between authorities and the community can the peace and serenity of Jomtien Beach be reclaimed, ensuring that it remains a cherished destination for generations to come.





































