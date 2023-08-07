Thrills and thunder at annual Chonburi buffalo racing festival

Pattaya, Thailand – The vibrant Napa municipality in Chonburi province was abuzz with excitement as the annual buffalo racing festival, locally known as ‘Krad Na – Kwaai Dee’ or “Plow Field – Good Buffalo” unfolded on Aug 6. Rooted in the region’s agricultural traditions, the festival attracted participants and spectators from far and wide, bringing the community together in a display of mutual support and celebration.







Napa, blessed with vast flat terrain, has long been renowned for its agricultural prowess, particularly in rice farming. During the rice planting season, the close-knit community comes together to assist each other, utilizing buffalo to plow the fields in a traditional practice known as ‘Krad Na.’ This heartfelt tradition symbolizes the farmers’ unity and compassion for one another.







The idea to organize a buffalo racing competition arose from a desire to bring joy and relaxation to the hardworking farmers while showcasing the healthiest and strongest buffaloes in the community. Thus, the ‘Krad Na – Kwaai Dee’ buffalo racing competition was born, and over time, it has evolved into a cherished tradition that the Napa village holds dear.

The festivities commenced at 10:15 a.m. and continued until 6:00 p.m., with participants and spectators eagerly converging at the event grounds. The buffalo racing competition not only provided recreational fun but also strengthened the bonds among the villagers, emphasizing the crucial role buffaloes play in their agricultural lifestyle.

Amidst the joyous cheers and contagious laughter, the buffaloes showcased their agility and vitality in thrilling races, a testament to the dedication and hard work of the farmers. The event exuded a sense of pride and camaraderie, as the farmers took immense pleasure in their beloved buffaloes and their vital contributions to the community’s prosperity.







The ‘Krad Na – Kwaai Dee’ buffalo racing festival is more than a mere sporting event; it embodies the rich cultural heritage and values of Napa’s agricultural community. As the sun set on a day filled with excitement and unity, the festival left a lasting impression on all those who attended, reaffirming the enduring spirit of cooperation and celebration in this corner of Chonburi province.

















