Police bust illegal marijuana traders in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities arrested two suspects involved in the illegal sale of marijuana to four foreign tourists in South Pattaya on January 24. The suspects, a shop keeper and his accomplice, were caught red-handed with a large quantity of marijuana buds, which they sold as controlled herbal products without permission. They were also charged with processing the marijuana buds for commercial purposes without authorization.

According to the authorities, the suspects had been operating their illicit business for a long time, targeting tourists on the beach road. They obtained the marijuana buds from a major supplier, who is still at large. The authorities seized the marijuana buds, along with other evidence, and took the suspects to the police station for further investigation.







The authorities said that the operation was part of their ongoing efforts to crack down on the illegal drug trade in Pattaya, which poses a threat to the public health and safety, as well as the reputation of the city as a tourist destination. They urged anyone who has information about the drug supplier or other drug dealers to contact them immediately.































