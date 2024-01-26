Abandoned pre-teen sisters rescued by Pattaya authorities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two young sisters who were living in a state of neglect and without education were rescued by the Pattaya authorities on January 24, after concerned citizens reported their situation.

The sisters, aged 8 and 6, were found huddled together in a rental property in Soi Nong Mai Kaen 12, east Pattaya, by officials from the Department of Social Welfare and Nongprue Police Station. The girls were left to fend for themselves during the daytime, as their parents were unable to provide constant care due to work commitments. Neither of the girls was enrolled in any educational institution, which raised child welfare concerns.







Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam, who investigated the case, said that the municipality took immediate action to protect the girls and provide them with a better future. He said that the municipality coordinated with the provincial child and family welfare authorities to conduct on-site visits, assess the family’s situation, and identify potential risks to the children.

After discussions with the parents, an agreement was reached for the girls to receive care and protection in a local child welfare facility. Officials ensured a smooth transition for the sisters, who were grateful for the help they received.

The deputy mayor said that placing the girls under the care of a designated child welfare facility was a safer alternative to their current state of independent living. He also said that both girls will receive proper education based on their age-appropriate curriculum, which will help them develop their skills and talents.

The deputy mayor thanked the vigilant members of the community who reported the situation, and urged anyone who witnesses or suspects any form of child abuse or neglect to contact the authorities. He said that the municipality is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all children in Pattaya, and to promoting their rights and opportunities.































