15-day suspension for beach bench operator after insulting tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – The operator of a beach bench service opposite Soi 13 Pattaya Beach Road has been suspended for 15 days by the local authorities after they were found to have verbally abused foreign tourists on January 17.

The incident was reported by the tourists to the Health and Environmental Department and the Complaints Department of the Pattaya City Administration, who conducted an investigation and confirmed the misconduct. The operators admitted their wrongdoing and apologized for their behaviour.







The suspension order, which is effective from January 25 to February 8, is meant to ensure the safety and tranquillity of the area, as well as to comply with the law. The local authorities said that they want to maintain a positive image of Pattaya as a tourist destination, and provide satisfactory services to all visitors. They also said that they are committed to promoting sustainable tourism development in Pattaya’s future.































