Police arrest three Thai men soliciting donations with government emblems

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Nathakorn Chanlot, Inspector of Nongprue Police Station along with a police patrol team responded to reports from local residents and business owners about a group of individuals soliciting illegal donations in the area of Soi Wat Boon Samphan (Khao Noi),East Pattaya on October 9.







Upon arriving at the scene, authorities encountered three men later identified as Nakorn Wuttichai (46), Nirut Wuttichai (44), and Chalerm Jinahla (47). The men were soliciting donations from local shops using a white Mazda pickup truck. One of the men wore a jacket bearing the official emblem of the Department of Provincial Administration on the left chest.

During the investigation, additional items were found, including a permit to establish the Sawang Pornpattanakarn Charity Association, donation acknowledgment cards, and personal identification from the group. It was also discovered that they had previously filed records in over 10 different areas.

The police arrested the three men and brought them to the Nongprue Police Station for further questioning. They were charged with soliciting donations without permission. Additionally, Nirut faces an extra charge for using official government emblems without authorization.





































